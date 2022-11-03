Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CEO Maamoun Rajeh Sells 50,000 Shares

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

