Archer Investment Corp Has $2.07 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Archer Investment Corp reduced its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 376,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,425,000 after acquiring an additional 51,425 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,043,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,383,000 after acquiring an additional 244,731 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 71,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 196,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $46.80. 3,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,302. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $50.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.16.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.