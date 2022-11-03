Archer Investment Corp Has $305,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Archer Investment Corp raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after acquiring an additional 349,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after buying an additional 2,266,699 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after buying an additional 2,018,310 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $3.36 on Thursday, reaching $76.09. The company had a trading volume of 172,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,259,857. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.37 and its 200 day moving average is $85.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $231.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.21.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

