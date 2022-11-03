Archer Investment Corp Has $356,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB)

Archer Investment Corp reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp owned 0.72% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 540,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 329,410 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 95.3% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter.

UFEB traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,370. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $28.22.

