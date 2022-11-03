Archer Investment Corp Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,950,183,000 after acquiring an additional 324,590 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,969,000 after acquiring an additional 209,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $187,095,000 after acquiring an additional 52,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $182,110,000 after acquiring an additional 145,794 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.04. The company had a trading volume of 22,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,103. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.43. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $174.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.71.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

