Archer Investment Corp Has $700,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 15,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 902.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,134,000 after purchasing an additional 408,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 146,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $87.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,922. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

