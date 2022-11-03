Archer Investment Corp Lowers Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR)

Archer Investment Corp cut its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,169,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 504,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 308,951 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $963,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:UMAR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.99. 62 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,104. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.65.

