Archer Investment Corp Raises Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

3M stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.88. 22,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,498,721. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.35. The company has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,151. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.73.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

