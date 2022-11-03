Archer Investment Corp Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,440 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 51,721 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $3.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.80. 167,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,551,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.45 and its 200-day moving average is $105.67.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.24.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

