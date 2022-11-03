Archer Investment Corp Sells 522 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.1% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.67.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $480.67. 14,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,750. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $491.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

