Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Tops $94.83 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Ardor has a market capitalization of $94.83 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0949 or 0.00000469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00089814 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00067549 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001839 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015032 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00027165 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001400 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006921 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000176 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
