Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a payout ratio of 84.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.0%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE ACRE traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.50. 15,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,698. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $626.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 17.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACRE. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Featured Articles

