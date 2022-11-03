Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Downgraded by Nordea Equity Research

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2022

Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Arjo AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARRJF opened at $3.88 on Monday. Arjo AB has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15.

About Arjo AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Arjo AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arjo AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.