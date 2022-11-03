Ark Hits Market Cap of $53.22 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last week, Ark has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $53.22 million and $1.55 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001852 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00011720 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00019997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006761 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005712 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004800 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004426 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,262,708 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

