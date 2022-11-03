ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 208 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,661,000 after purchasing an additional 195,925 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,779,000 after acquiring an additional 534,500 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,621 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,276,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,177,000 after purchasing an additional 69,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,092 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $58.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,377,040. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average of $63.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

