ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 7.0% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903,604 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,762,000. Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,957,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 519.8% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 347,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 291,423 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of QUAL traded down $3.14 on Thursday, hitting $109.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,275 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.64.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.