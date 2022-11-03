ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,440.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $42.32. 76,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,653. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $49.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.39.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.