ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,148 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 115,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 382,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,302. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $50.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.16.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

