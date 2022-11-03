Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-$5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.95 billion-$9.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.36 billion. Arrow Electronics also updated its Q4 guidance to $5.60-5.80 EPS.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.9 %

Arrow Electronics stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.20. 466,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.40. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ARW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1,442.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

