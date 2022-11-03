Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a dividend payout ratio of 93.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of APAM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.63. 15,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,065. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 131.59% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APAM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after purchasing an additional 221,893 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $8,173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,206,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,235,000 after purchasing an additional 166,010 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 530,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,885,000 after purchasing an additional 102,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 65.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 69,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading

