Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Raised to $163.00 at Citigroup

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.06% from the company’s current price.

ASND has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.45.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ASND opened at $113.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a current ratio of 9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 0.55. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $166.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 2,099.51%. On average, analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,302 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after acquiring an additional 594,855 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,165,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,173,000 after acquiring an additional 295,224 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at $25,689,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $28,894,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

