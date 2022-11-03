Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$2.35–$2.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.05 million.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, October 21st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.70.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,204. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $514.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 43.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 137.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

