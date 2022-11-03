Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $151.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $199.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AIZ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.20.

Assurant Stock Performance

Assurant stock opened at $131.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.88. Assurant has a twelve month low of $130.01 and a twelve month high of $194.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Assurant will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Assurant by 83.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

