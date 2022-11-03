Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.81-$2.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE:AIZ traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.02. 860,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,845. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.88. Assurant has a one year low of $130.01 and a one year high of $194.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.26). Assurant had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Assurant by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 17.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Assurant by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

