ATI (NYSE:ATI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.80 million. ATI had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. ATI updated its Q4 guidance to $0.49-0.55 EPS.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 658.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30. ATI has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $33.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATI. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ATI to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ATI news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $406,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326,018.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other ATI news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $406,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $31,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,929.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $469,490 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ATI by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. American National Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in ATI in the first quarter valued at $533,000.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

