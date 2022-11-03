ATI (NYSE:ATI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.96-$2.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.49-$0.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ATI from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of ATI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ATI to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.14.

ATI traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.22. 75,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,077. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 694.92 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.26. ATI has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.80 million. ATI had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ATI news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,929.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,929.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $406,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326,018.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $469,490 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ATI by 185.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. American National Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the first quarter worth approximately $533,000.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

