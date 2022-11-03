Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) EVP Robert Michael Gorman Acquires 3,200 Shares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) EVP Robert Michael Gorman bought 3,200 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.51 per share, with a total value of $110,432.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,931.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ AUB opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.79. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $42.67.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Union Bankshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $2,195,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Compass Point dropped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.