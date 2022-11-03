Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atlassian’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $314.78.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $172.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.95 and a beta of 1.00. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $454.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,368 shares of company stock valued at $21,374,004. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

