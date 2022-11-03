Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AutoNation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AutoNation by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,205,000 after purchasing an additional 142,215 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AutoNation by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,644,000 after purchasing an additional 290,301 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AN traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.98. 793,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,107. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.43 and its 200-day moving average is $114.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $135.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on AutoNation to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $18,691,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,298,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,512,190.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $18,691,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,298,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,512,190.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $17,913,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,239,495 shares in the company, valued at $638,674,708.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 872,582 shares of company stock valued at $97,144,389 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

