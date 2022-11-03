AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.29.

AtriCure stock opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.01. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.24.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $84.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.55 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $229,168.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,481.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 767.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 215.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 24.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

