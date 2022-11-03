AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

T stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,444,904. AT&T has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $129.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in AT&T by 261.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 16.4% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 22.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

