AT&T Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 124,550 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 15% compared to the typical volume of 108,068 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AT&T Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $18.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,444,904. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $129.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68. AT&T has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWS Partners acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

