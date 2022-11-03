Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Insider Cadmus Rich Sells 1,672 Shares of Stock

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) insider Cadmus Rich sold 1,672 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $20,816.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aura Biosciences Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AURA opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $26.16.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AURA. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 134.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,620,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aura Biosciences by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 36,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aura Biosciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

