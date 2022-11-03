Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.03

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.03 and traded as high as C$10.34. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$10.28, with a volume of 62,400 shares changing hands.

Aura Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.26, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of C$664.52 million and a P/E ratio of 14.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.03.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$119.19 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.2899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Company Profile

In other news, insider Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. purchased 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$768,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,382,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$299,056,040. Insiders purchased a total of 125,250 shares of company stock worth $1,008,287 in the last quarter.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

