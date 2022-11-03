Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $1.88

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $1.96. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 3,486 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 6.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.73 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.