AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.74-$9.84 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.55-$2.65 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVB. TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Colliers Securities decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $237.60.

NYSE AVB traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $170.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,724. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $166.47 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 60.2% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

