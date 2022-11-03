Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,488 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 33.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $103.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $90.27 and a 12-month high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.46.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $1,325,893.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,499,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $1,325,893.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,499,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,476 shares of company stock worth $4,205,847. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

