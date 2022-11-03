Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys 528 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 242.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $76,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $42.34 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $60.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.55.

