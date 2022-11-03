Aveo Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $526,762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,829 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Target by 11.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,075,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $440,412,000 after purchasing an additional 220,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815,462 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,397,000 after purchasing an additional 29,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $160.20 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.