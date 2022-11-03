Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $263,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,586 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 105.2% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 43,819 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 64,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,499,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 334,375 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Ford Motor by 20.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

