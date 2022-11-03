Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $353,000 Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $148,838,000. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at about $98,808,000. Forward Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 28,941.6% in the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,446,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428,001 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $36,989,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5,618.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,117,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,457 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 2.5 %

SH opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $17.71.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.