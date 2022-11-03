Aveo Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 127.4% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $270.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $198.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.85. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $276.67.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

