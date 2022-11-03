Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 344,713 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 344,713 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 748.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of SSO stock opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.17. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $37.53 and a one year high of $74.76.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.