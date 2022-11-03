Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JMP Securities began coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks Price Performance

AVNW stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.49. The company had a trading volume of 101,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,450. The company has a market capitalization of $363.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.73. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $77.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.05 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith bought 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $50,204.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,166.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 2,982.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

(Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.