Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.82 million. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Avient updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.60-$2.60 EPS.

Avient stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,669. Avient has a 52 week low of $28.17 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Avient from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avient from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after purchasing an additional 583,179 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 43.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,486,000 after purchasing an additional 210,689 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 266.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 172,762 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,938,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,060,000 after purchasing an additional 147,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,739,000 after purchasing an additional 142,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

