Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$11.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of ASM stock opened at C$0.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The stock has a market cap of C$97.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$1.37.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

