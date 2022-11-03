Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Announces Earnings Results

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $21.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.64 by $7.06, RTT News reports. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 452.53% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.74 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,026. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.82 and a 200 day moving average of $186.61. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $131.83 and a 52-week high of $327.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.26.

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 25,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAR. StockNews.com began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.67.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading

