B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILYP) Stock Price Up 2.4%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Rating) shares were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.22 and last traded at $19.21. Approximately 7,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 6,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

B. Riley Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.