Badger DAO Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for $3.43 or 0.00016975 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $43.04 million and $4.30 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

