Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.52. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 13,239 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Ballantyne Strong from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Ballantyne Strong Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ballantyne Strong ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 0.84%.

In other news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 94,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,466.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,615,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,216,358. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballantyne Strong

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 18.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 204.6% during the first quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 303.8% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 60,563 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 45,563 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,919 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

Further Reading

